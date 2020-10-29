Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Duke
Current Records: Charlotte 2-2; Duke 1-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while the Blue Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.
Duke came up short against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, falling 31-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Duke, but they got one touchdown from WR Jake Bobo.
Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the UTEP Miners 38-28 last week. Charlotte's RB Aaron McAllister was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-2 against the spread.
The Blue Devils are now 1-4 while the 49ers sit at 2-2. Charlotte is 1-0 after wins this year, and Duke is 1-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.