Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Duke

Current Records: Charlotte 2-2; Duke 1-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Duke Blue Devils are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while the Blue Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.

Duke came up short against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, falling 31-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Duke, but they got one touchdown from WR Jake Bobo.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the UTEP Miners 38-28 last week. Charlotte's RB Aaron McAllister was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Duke is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-2 against the spread.

The Blue Devils are now 1-4 while the 49ers sit at 2-2. Charlotte is 1-0 after wins this year, and Duke is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 9.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.