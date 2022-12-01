FAU has hired Tom Herman, 47, as its next football coach. Herman confirmed the move to ESPN on Thursday. The former Texas boss, who last led the Longhorns in 2020, becomes the Owls' second coach in the last four seasons after the program fired Willie Taggart on Nov. 26.

Taggart amassed a 15-18 record in three seasons with FAU finishing 2022 at 5-7.

Herman joins the Owls with six years of collegiate head coaching experience. He most notably went 13-1 in his first season at Houston in 2015, improving the Cougars from 8-5 the year prior while capturing an AAC championship and Peach Bowl victory. Herman went 22-4 overall at Houston before leaving for Texas in 2017. With the Longhorns, he won 10 games in his second season with Texas appearing in the Big 12 Championship Game and ultimately winning the Sugar Bowl. However, the Longhorns went 15-8 from there with Herman being fired after a 7-3 effort in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.

Since his firing, Herman has spent his time working as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears and a TV analyst for CBS Sports Network.

Herman is still relatively young by the standards of the coaching industry and boasts an impressive 54-22 career record with a 5-0 mark in bowl games.

Though Taggart did not work out, FAU has proven to be a spot where coaches can successfully rehabilitate their careers. Prior to his move to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin enjoyed two 11-win seasons during a three-year stint at FAU, successfully using the Owls as a springboard back into the Power Five with the Rebels.