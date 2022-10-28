Who's Playing

UAB @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: UAB 4-3; Florida Atlantic 3-5

What to Know

The UAB Blazers and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at FAU Stadium. The Blazers have a defense that allows only 17.71 points per game, so Florida Atlantic's offense will have their work cut out for them.

UAB was close but no cigar last week as they fell 20-17 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. RB DeWayne McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 197 yards on the ground on 24 carries. McBride's longest run was for 64 yards in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Owls as they fell 24-21 to the UTEP Miners last week. QB N'Kosi Perry had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 164 yards passing.

The Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on UAB's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Giving up four turnovers, UAB had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic and UAB both have one win in their last two games.