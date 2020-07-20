Watch Now: High School Impact On College Recruiting ( 3:45 )

Scheduling concerns have littered the college football landscape amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the recruiting cycle must go on. Florida got some big news on Monday when it landed a commitment from four-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Marcus Burke, who chose the Gators over remaining finalists Georgia and Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, is the No. 223-ranked player in the country in this recruiting cycle.

"I like the coaches definitely and I like the atmosphere," he said in March to 247Sports. "I went to games on my other visits, but the atmosphere was crazy and I loved it. It's just like home to me. It's crazy how much it reminds me of Trinity. The fanbase is super loyal like Florida and I love that."

Burke caught 37 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns as a high school junior. Andrew Ivins, Miami insider for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Burke.

"A good-sized wide receiver that's long enough to play on the outside, but agile enough to also work inside," Ivins wrote. "Should fill out more once lifting in college. Can get vertical in a hurry. Makes relatively average quarterbacks look good as he doesn't drop many passes with his daunting catch radius. No verified speed times, but seems to have a second gear which allows him to get behind defensive backs. More of a finesse player right now that would rather run around someone than through someone. Will need to improve blocking. Must also get more comfortable with taking a hit especially if he's going over the middle. Has the potential to be a multi-year starter and impact player at a Power 5 program. Frame and skillset suggests he's someone that should eventually be playing on Sundays if he continues to develop his game."

Burke's explosiveness fits well with how Florida intends to use him. He told 247Sports that he and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales have discussed his fit with the Florida offense often.

"He [Gonzales] said I am a playmaker and I have the speed to go with me height," Burke said. "He thinks I am a deep threat and how they want to get the ball to their playmakers. He always says their offense is built for players like me. He wants to get me the ball and let me make the plays."

Burke is the 21st commitment in Florida's 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC.