Florida State legend Deion Sanders vows to land college football head coaching job 'next year'
'Prime Time' has his sights set on developing football players at the next level
Deion Sanders burst on to the college football scene in the late 1980s as one of the stars of the budding Florida State dynasty under coach Bobby Bowden. Now, he envisions walking in Bowden's shoes on a college football sideline in the near future.
Sanders appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday where he made some pretty interesting comments regarding his plans for the very near future.
"I'm going to be a head coach in college football ... next year," Sanders said.
Does that sound crazy? A little bit. After all, Sanders' coaching experience is limited to a small role with the Prime Prep Academy from 2012-15 -- a group of charter schools in Texas that closed in January 2015. His son, Shilo Sanders, is a three-star defensive back who signed with South Carolina in the Class of 2019.
This isn't the first time that Sanders' name has been floated around regarding college football coaching vacancies. He was mentioned in connection with Florida State's offseason search that resulted in the hiring of former Memphis coach Mike Norvell. He told Dan Patrick that he also interviewed for another coaching vacancy, but did not name the school.
Sanders was an All-American with the Seminoles in 1987 and 1988, and has his No. 2 retired by the school. He was a nine-time All-Pro in the NFL as a cornerback and kick returner, and was a member of two Super Bowl champions -- the 1994 San Francisco 49ers and the 1995 Dallas Cowboys.
