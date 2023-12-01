The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) and the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) are set to collide in the 2023 ACC Championship Game on Saturday night. The Seminoles have been red-hot and have won 12 straight games. Last week, FSU knocked off Florida 24-15. Louisville is looking to rebound after suffering a setback in Week 13. Kentucky upset the Cardinals 38-31. FSU will be playing its second game without start quarterback Jordan Travis (leg).

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are 1.5-point favorites in Louisville vs. Florida State, while the over/under for total points is 47.5.

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: FSU -1.5

Florida State vs. Louisville over/under: 47.5 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -126, Cardinals +106

FSU: Florida State is 11-0 in its last 11 games against an opponent from the ACC

LOU: Louisville is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Florida State

Why Louisville can cover

Senior quarterback Jack Plummer is the main signal-caller for the Cardinals offense. Plummer has a quick release and plays with terrific anticipation. The Arizona native completes 66% of his throws for 2,952 yards and 21 passing touchdowns. On Nov. 18 against Miami (FL), Plummer finished with 308 yards with three passing scores.

Junior running back Jawhar Jordan is a dynamic weapon. Jordan has recorded 1,076 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. In his last game, he finished with 67 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have an explosive receiver room that should help make up for the questions at quarterback. Junior receiver Keon Coleman is the No. 1 playmaker for the Seminoles. The Louisiana native has caught 46 passes for 639 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's gone over 50 receiving yards in six games thus far this season.

Junior receiver Johnny Wilson (6'7) is a big target. Wilson's catch radius is outstanding and makes it tough for defenders to bring him down in open space. The California native has recorded 39 receptions for 596 yards and two touchdowns. In his last outing, Wilson had six catches for 64 yards. This duo at receiver can impact the game in a variety of ways.

