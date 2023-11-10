The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) will try to continue their perfect season when they host the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday afternoon. FSU has won five straight games by double digits, including a 24-7 win at Pittsburgh last week. The Seminoles hold a one-game lead over No. 11 Louisville atop the ACC standings. Miami has lost three of its last five games, falling to NC State in a 20-6 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Miami (FL) odds, while the over/under is 50 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) spread: Florida State -14.5

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 50 points

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) money line: Florida State: -628, Miami (FL): +455

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State continues to roll through the ACC, winning five straight games by double digits heading into the final three games of the regular season. The Seminoles cruised to back-to-back road wins at Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, booking their spot in the ACC title game. They were without star wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman last week, but Wilson returned to practice this week.

Coleman and Wilson have combined for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Miami's secondary could be vulnerable on Saturday, with two of its top three cornerbacks going down in last week's loss to NC State. It will be difficult for the Hurricanes to slow down a Florida State offense that leads the ACC in points per game (39.6), with running back Trey Benson ranked third in the conference in yards per carry (6.6).

Why Miami (FL) can cover

Miami is coming off a rough outing at NC State, but it won its previous two games against Clemson and Virginia. The Hurricanes have a chance to revive their season with a win over their biggest rival, and they own a 35-52 lead in the all-time series. Coleman and Wilson are Florida State's top two receivers, with no other player having more than two touchdown passes, and the Seminoles struggled without them on the field last week.

The Hurricanes rank fourth in the conference in scoring defense and fifth in scoring offense. Running backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Donald Chaney Jr. are both averaging more than five yards per carry, combining for six touchdown carries. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,057 yards and 16 touchdowns, with three different wide receivers going over 460 receiving yards. See which team to pick here.

