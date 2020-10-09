The Florida Gators take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a cross-division SEC battle on Saturday afternoon. Florida enters the matchup with a 2-0 record after wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina to open the 2020 campaign. Texas A&M will look to improve on a 1-1 start, including a lopsided defeat at the hands of Alabama last week.

Kickoff is at noon ET on Saturday. William Hill lists the Gators as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 58 in the latest Florida vs. Texas A&M odds. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 20-3 on top-rated picks through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Texas A&M. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas A&M vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Texas A&M spread: Florida -6.5

Florida vs. Texas A&M over-under: 58 points

Florida vs. Texas A&M money line: Florida -240, Texas A&M +220

FLA: The Gators are 9-6 against the spread in the last 15 games

A&M: The Aggies are 7-7 against the spread in the last 14 games

Why Florida can cover

The Gators bring a high-powered offense to the table, with early Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask at the helm. Trask has completed 71.8 percent of his passes, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt, this season and he has 684 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception through two weeks. Trask's favorite target, junior tight end Kyle Pitts, is also terrifying for any opponent, as Pitts is tied for the national lead with six touchdown catches. All told, Florida is one of the best offensive teams in the country, averaging 495 yards per game, and the Gators rank third in the SEC in total offense, fourth in passing offense, sixth in rushing offense and first in touchdown passes.

In fact, Florida is a top-five scoring offense in the country, averaging 44.5 points per game, and the Gators are dynamic on the ground, gaining 5.2 yards per carry to tie for the second-best mark in the SEC. Texas A&M's defense could be vulnerable, including SEC-worst marks in passing yards allowed per attempt and completion percentage allowed, and Trask is fully capable of denting the scoreboard with another explosive afternoon.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Florida has been tremendous in the first two games but, defensively, the Gators haven't played up to their talent level. Florida ranks as the second-worst defense in the SEC on a yardage basis, allowing 471 yards per game, and the Gators are giving up 327.5 passing yards per game. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who has thrown for almost 8,000 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career, should be able to attack Florida's secondary, and Mond also has 1,351 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his four-year tenure at the helm.

Elsewhere, the Aggies have been effective running the ball this season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and ranking in the top five in the SEC at 149 yards per game. Texas A&M is also best in the conference at avoiding sacks, giving up only one in the first two weeks, and the Aggies are a top-five team in the SEC on third down, converting 51.9 percent of their chances.

How to make Florida vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Florida projected to be held under 100 yards rushing and Texas A&M projected for nearly as many interceptions as touchdown passes. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Texas A&M? And which side of the spread hits hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. Florida spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,200 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.