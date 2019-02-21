Former five-star WR George Campbell announces transfer from Florida State to Penn State

Penn State coach James Franklin got big news on Wednesday when former Florida State wide receiver George Campbell announced on Instagram that he will play his final year of eligibility with the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-4, 2017-pound native of Clearwater, Florida, is a graduate transfer, and as such, he will be eligible immediately for the Nittany Lions.

Campbell was a five-star prospect and the No. 3 wide receiving prospect in the Class of 2015. He was the top-ranked skill player in Florida State's 2015 recruiting class -- which finished ranked No. 3 in the country -- and one of four players in the class with five stars attached to his name. The others were Derwin James, Josh Sweat and Tarvarus McFadden.

Despite the high accolades coming out of high school, his college career never lived up to the hype. His most prolific season was in 2017, when he caught six passes for 122 yards.

Even though Campbell's production at the college level isn't impressive, his move to Penn State couldn't come at a better time. Receivers Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk left the program as graduate transfers, and DeAndre Thompkins exhausted his eligibility after the 2018 season. The only receivers on Penn State's current roster with more than 200 receiving yards last year are K.J. Hamler (754) and Jahan Dotson (203). Tight end Pat Freiermuth was a weapon for the Nittany Lions last year, and will provide another option up the seam.