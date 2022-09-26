Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 20, according to police records obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald. He was pulled over by police around 3 a.m. ET after officers noticed Bullard driving without his headlights. Bullard subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly causing an accident. He had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148, according to the report.

"We are aware of a recent reported incident involving Javon Bullard," the school said in a statement provided to CBS Sports. "We are limited in what we can say, but the report is disappointing and is not reflective of our standards. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we will address the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies."

Bullard, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore from Milledgeville, Georgia, tallied three tackles on Saturday in the 39-22 win over Kent State. He started at nickel early in the season and notched two tackles in each of the Bulldogs' first two games -- a 49-3 win over No. 13 Oregon and 33-0 win over Samford. He was a co-starter with Tykee Smith at nickel on Georgia's depth chart prior to the win over the Golden Flashes.

He had 12 total tackles in 14 games during Georgia's national championship season in 2021. If he is unavailable for Saturday's game vs. Missouri, Smith will likely take over as the full-time starter for coach Kirby Smart's defense.