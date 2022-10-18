The Georgia State Panthers look to take down the Appalachian State Mountaineers for the first time when they meet in a key Sun Belt East Division matchup on Wednesday night. The Panthers (2-4, 1-1), who have won two in a row, are fourth in the division and are 1-1 on the road this season. The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2), who are coming off a 36-24 loss at Texas State on Oct. 8, are tied for fifth in the division with Georgia Southern. Appalachian State is 2-2 on its home field in 2020.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Appalachian State leads the all-time series 8-0, including a 4-0 edge in games played in Boone. The Mountaineers are 10-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Appalachian State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 59. Before making any Appalachian State vs. Georgia State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia State vs. App State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for App State vs. Georgia State:

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread: Appalachian State -10

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State over/under: 59 points

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State money line: Georgia State +285, Appalachian State -365

GSU: The Panthers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up win

APP: The Mountaineers are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following a bye week

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Appalachian State can cover

Sixth-year senior quarterback Chase Brice leads the Mountaineers offense. Brice has thrown for 1,674 yards on 131 of 199 passing (65.8%) with 18 touchdowns against three interceptions for a rating of 163.3. Brice has also rushed for one score. In the loss to Texas State, he completed 40 of 53 passes (75.5%) for 395 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown at least one touchdown in all six games, including six in a season-opening 63-61 loss to North Carolina.

Sophomore wide receiver Dashaun Davis leads the team with 27 receptions for 312 yards (11.6 average) and two touchdowns. Davis has at least two catches in each game, and at least four in five of six games. Against Texas State, he caught a season-high-tying six passes for 61 yards. A week earlier against The Citadel, he caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Why Georgia State can cover

Despite that, the Panthers are not a lock to cover the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread. That's because the Panthers can run the ball. In the back-to-back victories over Army and Georgia Southern, the Panthers rushed for a total of 634 yards. GSU gained 299 yards vs. Army and then 335 vs. Georgia Southern, including back-to-back 100-yard games by seniors Jamyest Williams (106 and 129) and Tucker Gregg (124 and 111).

Gregg leads the team in rushing with 460 yards on 101 carries (4.6 average) and six touchdowns. He has rushed over 100 yards in three games this season, including a 100-yard and two touchdown effort against Charlotte on Sept. 17. Williams has carried 68 times for 403 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns. He also had a big game in the season opener at South Carolina with 76 yards on 13 carries (5.8 average).

How to make Georgia State vs. Appalachian State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 56 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can see which side to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia State vs. Appalachian State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.