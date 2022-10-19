The Appalachian State Mountaineers look to stay perfect against the Georgia State Panthers when they meet in a Sun Belt showdown on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) are 8-0 all-time against Georgia State, including a 45-16 win in Atlanta last season. Appalachian State is coming off a 36-24 loss at Texas State on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) have won two consecutive games after a 0-4 start, knocking off Army 31-14 and Georgia Southern 41-33.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia State is averaging 29.8 points per game this season, while Appalachian State averages 35.2. The Mountaineers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Appalachian State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 60.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread: Appalachian State -9.5

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State over/under: 60 points

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State money line: Georgia State +285, Appalachian State -365

GSU: The Panthers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a straight-up win

APP: The Mountaineers are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games following a bye week

Why Appalachian State can cover

Quarterback Chase Brice, a top 25 pick for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, has thrown 18 touchdown passes and three interceptions on the season. He set a school record in the season opener against North Carolina when he tossed six touchdown passes and a career-high 361 passing yards. In that game, he completed 10 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns during a 40-point fourth quarter. In 2021, he set the single-season school record with 3,337 passing yards, and has 8,204 passing yards and 64 touchdown passes in his FBS career.

Also helping power the offense is junior running back Camerun Peoples. Peoples has carried 57 times for 366 yards (6.4 average) and three touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 26 yards (6.5 average). He missed the Texas State game with a non-football injury but is expected back this week. Peoples rushed for 102 yards on just four carries against The Citadel, scoring on a 73-yard run, which was the second-longest in his career.

Why Georgia State can cover

Despite that, the Panthers are not a lock to cover the Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread. That's because the Panthers can run the ball. In the back-to-back victories over Army and Georgia Southern, the Panthers rushed for a total of 634 yards. GSU gained 299 yards vs. Army and then 335 vs. Georgia Southern, including back-to-back 100-yard games by seniors Jamyest Williams (106 and 129) and Tucker Gregg (124 and 111).

Gregg leads the team in rushing with 460 yards on 101 carries (4.6 average) and six touchdowns. He has rushed over 100 yards in three games this season, including a 100-yard and two touchdown effort against Charlotte on Sept. 17. Williams has carried 68 times for 403 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns. He also had a big game in the season opener at South Carolina with 76 yards on 13 carries (5.8 average).

