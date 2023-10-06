The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) will try to maintain their dominance against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday night. Georgia has won 13 consecutive meetings between these teams, but it has been forced to erase double-digit deficits in two of its last three games this season. The Bulldogs rallied for a 27-20 road win at Auburn last week after trailing by 10 points in the early going. Kentucky has won all five of its games by double digits, including a 33-14 win against then-No. 22 Florida last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Georgia is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is set at 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Georgia vs. Kentucky spread: Georgia -14.5

Georgia vs. Kentucky over/under: 47.5 points

Georgia vs. Kentucky money line: Georgia: -616, Kentucky: +440

Georgia vs. Kentucky live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has not put together clean outings in every game this season, but it has still managed to extend its nation-best 22-game winning streak. The Bulldogs escaped with a 27-20 win at Auburn last week, and they will be seeking another double-digit win at home this weekend. They have won 13 consecutive games against Kentucky, including a 16-6 road win last season.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw a game-winning 40-yard touchdown pass to star tight end Brock Bowers with less than three minutes remaining last week. Bowers has 30 receptions for 413 yards this season, taking some pressure off Beck during his first season as the starter. The Bulldogs received an additional boost when veteran wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) made his season debut last week, catching four passes for 38 yards.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Bulldogs have not been a good betting option this season, failing to cover the spread in all five of their games. They have also gone winless against the spread in four straight games against Kentucky, whose defense and rushing attack allows them to keep games close. The Wildcats have covered the spread in five of their last six road games, and they are coming off yet another double-digit win.

Running back Ray Davis racked up a career-high 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 33-14 win against Florida last week, averaging 10.8 yards per attempt. He is facing a Georgia defense that has struggled against the run at times this season, allowing 113.4 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry. Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary was not asked to do much against Florida, but he threw for more than 200 yards in each of the team's first four games.

How to make Georgia vs. Kentucky picks

