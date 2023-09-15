The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to stay dominant in Week 3 as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season, defeating Tennessee-Martin 48-7 and Ball State 45-3. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks rebounded from a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in the season-opener to beat Furman 47-21 in Week 2.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. South Carolina odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. South Carolina spread: Bulldogs -27.5

Georgia vs. South Carolina over/under: 54.5 points

Georgia vs. South Carolina money line: UGA -9028, SC +1820

Georgia vs. South Carolina streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have upended the competition two weeks in a row despite dealing with some early-season injuries. Plus, they haven't lost a game at home since the Gamecocks upset them 20-17 back in 2019, so expect them to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday.

Georgia has defeated their first two opponents by 45 or more points. In the Bulldogs last three head-to-head matchups against the Gamecocks, they have won 45-16, 40-13 and 48-7.

Why South Carolina can cover

While the Bulldogs are heavily-favored to win, the Gamecocks have a chance at keeping them from covering the spread. QB Spencer Rattler came up big against Furman in Week 2 as he threw for 345 yards and scored three touchdowns. The key for the Gamecocks will be to keep Rattler from being sacked nine times like he was in Week 1 against North Carolina.

How to make South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Georgia vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?