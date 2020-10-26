No. 6 Northwestern (Miami) opened its season Friday with a tremendous defensive effort and a 21-14 rivalry win over Central (Miami). The Bulls' victory sets the stage for a monster high school football showdown between the team sitting atop the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings -- No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which enjoyed a bye week -- and the three-time reigning Florida state champions.

The Oct. 30 game marks the fourth straight season IMG Academy and Northwestern will square off. The Ascenders have won the previous three meetings while outscoring the Bulls 79-14. IMG Academy (6-0) has outscored its opponents 291-62 on the season.

Northwestern wasn't the only Florida team to climb in this week's rankings as Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) jumped to No. 24 after the Chiefs upset previous No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 17-10. The Cardinal Gibbons defense played lights out as Mason Thomas returned an interception for a late, fourth-quarter score.

Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) was the other newcomer to this week's rankings after the Huskies beat Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 13-7 in front of a nationally-televised audience. Hamilton owns a 90-point scoring differential in its first three games.

No. 10 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) was the biggest mover, climbing five spots after finishing the regular season with an impressive 39-23 win over Hoover (Ala.). The Warriors ride into the Alabama 7A playoffs as the No. 1 seed carrying a 14-game win streak.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 at No. 6 Northwestern (Miami)

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat West Brook (Beaumont) 55-14

Next week: Idle

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 31 at Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia)

4. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Higley (Gilbert) 63-7

Next week: Oct. 30 at Centennial (Peoria)

5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Parkview (Lilburn)

6. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Central (Miami) 21-14

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton)

7. Katy (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Cinco Ranch (Katy) 41-0

Next week: Oct. 31 vs. Dickinson

8. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Idle (COVID-19)

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Tift County (Tifton)

9. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Westlake (Saratoga Springs)

10. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Hoover 39-23

Next week: Idle

11. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 at Howell Central (St. Charles)

12. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 2-1 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat Waco 56-9

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Mansfield

13. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Beat Eastern (Louisville) 48-3

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Bowling Green

14. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Wakeland (Frisco) 41-3

Next week: Oct. 29 vs. Centennial (Frisco)

15. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Paramus Catholic (Paramus) 25-7

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne)

16. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard) 34-7

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Westerville Central (Westerville)

17. Central (Miami)

Record: 0-1 | Last week: 10

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Northwestern (Miami) 21-14

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Edison (Miami)

18. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Spring Valley (Columbia) 21-0

Next week: Oct. 30 at South Pointe (Rock Hill)

19. Allen (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Boyd (McKinney)

20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat DePaul Catholic (Wayne) 34-10

Next week: Idle

21. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Mayfield 42-0

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Benedictine (Cleveland)

22. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Hays (Buda)

23. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 30 vs. Columbus North (Columbus)

24. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 17-10

Next week: Oct. 30 at American Heritage (Plantation)

25. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Saguaro (Scottsdale) 13-7

Next week: Oct. 30 at Desert Vista (Phoenix)