St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) captured its third consecutive Pennsylvania 6A title Saturday by beating Central York (York) 62-13. Ranked as the No. 3 team in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings, the Hawks improved to 27-0 against in-state opponents since 2018. Ohio State commit Kyle McCord completed 21 of 28 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

In Indiana, No. 14 Center Grove (Greenwood) claimed its first state title since 2015 with a 38-14 win over Westfield in the 6A championship game. Carson Steele rushed for 138 yards and two scores, finishing his senior year with nearly 1,700 yards on the ground and 31 touchdowns. Defensively, the Trojans allowed just 7.6 points per game this season with five shutouts in 14 contests.

In the Indiana 5A championship, No. 19 Cathedral (Indianapolis) downed Zionsville 46-28 for the school's first crown since 2014. Senior quarterback Nathan McCahill was 27 of 35 for 322 yards and five touchdowns as the Fighting Irish brought home their 13th state title.

Two MaxPreps Top 25 teams compete for state titles this week. No. 6 Thompson (Alabaster) tackles Auburn on Dec. 2 in the Alabama 7A championship, and No. 15 Dutch Fork looks for its fifth consecutive South Carolina 5A crown against T.L. Hanna (Anderson) on Dec. 4.

No. 25 Lake Travis (Austin) becomes the ninth Texas team to join the MaxPreps Top 25. The Cavaliers, who average nearly 60 points per game, canceled their final two regular season games due to COVID-19 concerns but already qualified for the 6A Division 1 playoffs beginning Dec. 12.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Atascocita (Humble) 63-14

Next week: Idle

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Beat Central York (York) 62-13

Season complete

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Tift County (Tifton) 43-0

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Harrison (Kennesaw)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Desert Edge (Goodyear) 52-0

Next week: Dec. 5 vs. Liberty (Peoria)

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 2 vs. Auburn

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 4 at Waxahachie

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Season complete

9. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Brookwood (Snellville) 49-3

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Walton (Marietta)

10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Independence (Frisco) 52-21

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Lone Star (Frisco)

11. Allen (Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat Prosper 35-31

Next week: Dec. 3 at Braswell (Little Elm)

12. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat Eastern (Louisville) 49-7

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Dixie Heights (Edgewood)

13. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 14

Season complete

14. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Westfield 38-14

Season complete

15. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Sumter 24-0

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Idle

Next week: Idle

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat Manatee (Bradenton) 45-0

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Venice

18. Central (Miami)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Naples 31-21

Next week: Dec. 4 at Dunbar (Fort Myers)

19. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Zionsville 46-28

Season complete

20. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 20

Season complete

21. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Mansfield 52-7

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Midway (Waco)

22. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Seven Lakes (Katy) 52-0

Next week: Dec. 4 vs. Cypress Woods (Cypress)

23. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 8-2 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Rockledge 26-14

Next week: Dec. 4 at Eau Gallie (Melbourne)

24. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 25

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 4 at Waco

25. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Idle

Next week: Idle