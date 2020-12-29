Southlake Carroll is back in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after beating a one-loss Arlington Martin team 30-26, advancing to the Texas 6A Division 1 quarterfinals. Five-star quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers made his first start since Oct. 30, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

An upset winner over previously-ranked Allen, Trinity (Euless) is up next for Ewers and the Dragons.

Elsewhere in the loaded Class 6A Division 1 bracket, No. 2 North Shore (Houston) extended its win streak to 28, cruising to a 47-22 win over previously-ranked Tompkins (Katy). Auburn signee Dematrius Davis accounted for nearly 400 yards total offense and seven touchdowns. The Mustangs face Ridge Point (Missouri City) next with a spot in the 6A Division 1 semifinals on the line.

No. 7 Duncanville and No. 21 DeSoto both won last week, setting up a huge 6A Division 1 quarterfinal matchup Jan. 2 at Globe Life Park (Arlington).

No. 24 Highland Park (Dallas) makes its first appearance in the MaxPreps Top 25 after improving to 11-0 with a 30-20 win over Lone Star (Frisco). The Scots take on No. 9 Ryan (Denton) in the 5A Division 1 quarterfinals on Jan. 1 at Globe Life Park.

No. 3 Grayson (Loganville) is the only team in the rankings playing for a state title this week as it faces Travis Hunter and Collins Hill (Suwanee) in the 7A championship on Dec. 30. Jake Garcia and the Rams are attempting to deliver the school's third state title and first since 2016.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Tompkins (Katy) 47-22

Next week: Jan. 1 vs. Ridge Point (Missouri City)

3. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 30 vs. Collins Hill (Suwanee)

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 4

Season complete

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 5

Season complete

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 6

Season complete

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 9-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Westfield (Houston) 56-0

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. No. 21 DeSoto

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Season complete

9. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Longview 27-9

Next week: Jan. 1 vs. No. 24 Highland Park (Dallas)

10. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Stevens (San Antonio) 71-14

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. Steele (Cibolo)

11. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 11

Season complete

12. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 13

Season complete

13. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 14

Season complete

14. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15

Season complete

15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 16

Season complete

16. Central (Miami)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 17

Season complete

17. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1 | Last week: 18

Season complete

18. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 19

Season complete

19. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 10-1 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat Tomball Memorial (Tomball) 38-21

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall)

20. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 11-2 | Last week: 22

Season complete

21. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 10-1 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Spring 27-21

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. No. 7 Duncanville

22. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 24

Season complete

23. Katy (Texas)

Record: 10-1 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat Shadow Creek (Pearland) 49-24

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. Clear Falls (League City)

24. Highland Park (Dallas)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Lone Star (Frisco) 30-20

Next week: Jan. 1 vs. No. 9 Ryan (Denton)

25. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Record: 10-1 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Martin (Arlington) 30-26

Next week: Jan. 2 vs. Trinity (Euless)