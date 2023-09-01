Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: UTSA 0-0, Houston 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Houston Cougars. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at TDECU Stadium.

UTSA were ranked 11th in the nation in passing touchdowns last season, with 34 over the course of the season. Houston did well in that department too, as they were ranked fifth with 40 in total.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with UTSA going off as just a 2 point favorite. They finished last season with an even 7-7 record against the spread.

UTSA ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 10-0 when favored last season. Roadrunners fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,040.01. Sadly, Houston will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-2 as such last year.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 60 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.