Houston star Ed Oliver gets into heated exchange with coach Major Applewhite over coat rule
Applewhite and Oliver had a confrontation over wearing a coat
Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, an All-America talent in his third year as one of the best players int he sport, missed his third straight game on Thursday night, warming up but sitting out as the Cougars took on Tulane at home.
Oliver, sporting team-issued sweats on the sideline, put on one of the oversized, heavier coats provided for the players during the first half of the game, as the temperature dipped into the low 50s. He was approached by head coach Major Applewhite, who told Oliver he had to remove the heavy coat because he was not dressed out to play with everyone else, according to ESPN's Laura Rutledge.
At the end of the first half, ESPN's cameras caught Oliver being restrained as he and Applewhite shared a testy walk to the locker room. Oliver did not return to the sideline after halftime, though Applewhite indicated that he was welcome to.
Oliver, who was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy on Wednesday (an award he won in 2017), has three sacks and one forced fumble on the season. He is projected as a potential first round pick in next year's NFL Draft.
