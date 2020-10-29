Who's Playing

Troy @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Troy 3-2; Arkansas State 3-3

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Troy and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. If the contest is anything like Arkansas State's 50-43 victory from their previous meeting September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Trojans as they fell 36-34 to the Georgia State Panthers last week. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Troy had been the slight favorite coming in. WR Reggie Todd put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Todd has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Arkansas State last Thursday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-17 walloping at the Appalachian State Mountaineers' hands. Arkansas State was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Red Wolves, but they got scores from RB Jamal Jones and RB Lincoln Pare.

The losses put the Trojans at 3-2 and Arkansas State at 3-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Troy enters the matchup with 13 passing touchdowns, good for 13th best in the nation. But Arkansas State is even better: they come into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 23. We'll see if that edge gives Arkansas State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arkansas State have won two out of their last three games against Troy.