Who's Playing

No. 23 Liberty @ Arkansas

Current Records: Liberty 7-1; Arkansas 5-3

What to Know

The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a week off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

When you finish with 289 more yards than your opponent like the Flames did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest against the BYU Cougars by a conclusive 41-14 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Liberty had established a 34-14 advantage. RB Dae Dae Hunter continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for one TD and 213 yards on 23 carries. That touchdown -- an 80-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, Arkansas beat the Auburn Tigers 41-27 on Saturday. It was another big night for the Razorbacks' QB KJ Jefferson, who passed for one TD and 234 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 45 yards.

Liberty have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Liberty is now 7-1 while Arkansas sits at 5-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Flames come into the contest boasting the third most sacks in the nation at 30. The Razorbacks are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 24 sacks, good for 15th best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.