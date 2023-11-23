Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Air Force 8-3, Boise State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Boise State Broncos and the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Boise State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past Utah State 45-10 on the road.

George Holani continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries. Holani's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards. Another player making a difference was Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries.

Boise State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB nine times. The heavy lifting was done by Ty Benefield and Ahmed Hassanein who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 31-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNLV. Air Force was up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, Air Force got a solid performance out of Jensen Jones, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Falcons were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 344 rushing yards (they're ranked second in rushing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only rushed for 114.

Boise State now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3.

Looking forward to Friday, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Friday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Broncos have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 209.9 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Falcons (currently ranked second in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 282.1 per game. It's looking like Friday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Boise State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Air Force.