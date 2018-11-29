How to watch Buffalo vs. N. Illinois: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls (home) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (away)
Current records: Buffalo 10-2; N. Illinois 7-5
What to Know
N. Illinois will challenge Buffalo on the road at 7:00 p.m. next week. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, N. Illinois now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like N. Illinois got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against W. Michigan on Tuesday, falling 28-21. This makes it the second defeat in a row for N. Illinois.
Meanwhile, Buffalo took an ego-bruising loss against Ohio last Wednesday, but they kept their chin up and bounced back on Friday. Buffalo was the clear victor by a 44-14 margin over Bowling Green. With that win, Buffalo brought their scoring average up a tier to 35.25 ppg.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 10-2 while N. Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 7-5. The N. Illinois defense got after the quarterback against W. Michigan to the tune of seven sacks, so Buffalo's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulls are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Huskies.
This season, Buffalo is 9-2-0 against the spread. As for N. Illinois, they are 5-6-1 against the spread
Series History
N. Illinois has won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Buffalo Bulls 13 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies 14
- 2016 - Northern Illinois Huskies 44 vs. Buffalo Bulls 7
- 2015 - Buffalo Bulls 30 vs. Northern Illinois Huskies 41
