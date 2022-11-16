Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-7; Central Michigan 4-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. CMU will be strutting in after a victory while WMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Chippewas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Buffalo Bulls last week, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-7 deficit. QB Bert Emanuel Jr. went supernova for CMU as he rushed for three TDs and 264 yards. Emanuel Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against the Northern Illinois Huskies two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, WMU was close but no cigar last Wednesday as they fell 24-21 to NIU. Despite the defeat, the Broncos got a solid performance out of RB Sean Tyler, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Tyler's longest run was for 50 yards in the third quarter.

The Chippewas are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3-1 against the spread when favored.

CMU was able to grind out a solid victory over WMU when the two teams previously met in November of last year, winning 42-30. Will CMU repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Central Michigan.