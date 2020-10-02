Who's Playing

No. 24 Virginia @ No. 3 Clemson

Current Records: Virginia 1-0; Clemson 2-0

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Clemson and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tigers got themselves on the board against the Citadel Bulldogs last week, but Citadel never followed suit. Clemson put a hurting on Citadel at home to the tune of 49 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Clemson had established a 49 to nothing advantage. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 168 yards on nine attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Lawrence's 54-yard touchdown toss to WR Frank Ladson Jr. in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, Virginia gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They strolled past the Duke Blue Devils with points to spare, taking the game 38-20. Virginia's RB Wayne Taulapapa was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Cavaliers' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions and two fumbles. S Brenton Nelson snatched up two of those interceptions, both in the third quarter.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 28-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Virginia when the two teams previously met in December of last year as the squad secured a 62-17 win. Will Clemson repeat their success, or does Virginia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 28-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.