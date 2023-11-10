Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Texas State 6-3, Coastal Carolina 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Coastal Carolina had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They snuck past Old Dominion with a 28-24 win. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 51.5 point over/under.

Ethan Vasko went supernova for Coastal Carolina, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.1 yards per carry, and also throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown. Vasko's longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Coastal Carolina was down by three with only one minute and 24 seconds left when they drove 78 yards for the winning score. Vasko hit Sam Pinckney from 14 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Texas State made easy work of Georgia Southern on Saturday and carried off a 45-24 win. The over/under was set at 69 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

TJ Finley looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 301 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes, and also punching in two touchdowns on the ground. Another player making a difference was Joey Hobert, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina's win was their third straight on the road , which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Texas State, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 6-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the contest is expected to be close, with Texas State going off as just a 1-point favorite. Coastal Carolina might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Chanticleers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 167.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bobcats struggle in that department as they've been even better at 200.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Texas State is a slight 1-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Texas State.