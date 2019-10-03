How to watch Connecticut vs. South Florida: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Connecticut vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. South Florida (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 1-3-0; South Florida 1-3-0
What to Know
Connecticut is staring down a pretty large 11-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. An American Athletic battle is on tap between Connecticut and South Florida at noon ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The night started off rough for the Huskies last week, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against UCF, falling 56-21. Connecticut's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Steven Krajewski, who passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Krajewski didn't help his team much against Indiana two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, after flying high against SC State three weeks ago, South Florida came back down to earth. South Florida suffered a grim 48-21 defeat to SMU. South Florida was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34 to nothing.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Connecticut is eighth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 7 on the season. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 97.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a big 11-point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 49
