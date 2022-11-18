Who's Playing

Louisiana @ No. 19 Florida State

Current Records: Louisiana 5-5; Florida State 7-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

FSU ran circles around the Syracuse Orange last week, and the extra yardage (423 yards vs. 142 yards) paid off. The Seminoles claimed a resounding 38-3 win over 'Cuse on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3. FSU's QB Jordan Travis did his thing and passed for three TDs and 158 yards on 23 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown and snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Southern Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday Louisiana proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the matchup 36-17. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 193 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 18 points for the Ragin' Cajuns. K Kenneth Almendares delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Seminoles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

FSU is now 7-3 while Louisiana sits at 5-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FSU ranks second in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 155 on average. As for Louisiana, they come into the contest boasting the 29th fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 123.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 24-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.