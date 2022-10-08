Who's Playing

No. 4 Michigan @ Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 5-0; Indiana 3-2

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 1-6 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but IU was not quite the Nebraska Cornhuskers' equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. IU took a 35-21 hit to the loss column. QB Connor Bazelak had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.07 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Michigan beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14 on Saturday. Michigan's RB Blake Corum was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for one TD and 133 yards on 29 carries.

The Wolverines' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Iowa's offensive line to sack QB Spencer Petras four times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was DE Mike Morris and his two sacks. Morris now has four sacks this season.

The Hoosiers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take IU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

IU is now 3-2 while the Wolverines sit at 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: IU ranks 22nd in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 14 on the season. As for Michigan, they enter the contest with only 252 yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 22-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won six out of their last seven games against Indiana.