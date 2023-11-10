Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Rutgers 6-3, Iowa 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iowa is 3-0 against Rutgers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The defenses reigned supreme when Iowa and Northwestern played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 31.5-point over/under. Iowa sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 10-7 win over Northwestern. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Iowa was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Rutgers ended up a good deal behind Ohio State on Saturday and lost 35-16. It was the first time this season that Rutgers let down their fans at home.

Kyle Monangai put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 159 yards. Monangai has been hot recently, having posted 100 or more rushing yards the last three times he's played. Jai Patel did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals.

Iowa is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for Rutgers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

Iowa strolled past Rutgers in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 by a score of 27-10. Will Iowa repeat their success, or does Rutgers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a slight 1-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 29 points.

Series History

Iowa has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 7 years.