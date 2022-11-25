Who's Playing

No. 25 Louisville @ Kentucky

Current Records: Louisville 7-4; Kentucky 6-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Wildcats came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, falling 16-6. One thing working slightly against UK was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., who rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, the NC State Wolfpack typically have all the answers at home, but last week U of L proved too difficult a challenge. U of L strolled past the Wolfpack with points to spare, taking the game 25-10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K James Turner delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown from RB Jawhar Jordan in the second quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Wildcats going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Louisville's win lifted them to 7-4 while Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Last week the Cardinals relied heavily on Jordan, who rushed for one TD and 105 yards on 16 carries. It will be up to Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky and Louisville both have two wins in their last six games.