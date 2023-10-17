Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Liberty Flames

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 2-5, Liberty 6-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Middle Tennessee is 0-1 against Liberty since October of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the Liberty Flames at 11:00 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Middle Tennessee finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 31-23 victory over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 53.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Nicholas Vattiato, who threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns while completing 79.3% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Jaiden Credle, who rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their undefeated season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 31-13 win over Jacksonville State. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Liberty was the (much) better team in the second half.

Among those leading the charge was Quinton Cooley, who rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Cooley is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaidon Salter, who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee's win on Tuesday bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Liberty, their win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 6-0.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Currently 4-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Middle Tennessee is only 2-5 ATS.

Odds

Liberty is a big 14.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.