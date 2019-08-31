How to watch Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Liberty vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Liberty (home) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (away)
Last Season Records: Liberty 6-6-0; Syracuse 10-3-0;
What to Know
Liberty is at home on Saturday, but the 19-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Syracuse will face off at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Williams Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Liberty (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Syracuse ended up 10-3 last year and capped things off with a win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Liberty was 24th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 30. But Syracuse was even better: they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 38 overall. We'll see if that edge gives Syracuse a route to victory.
Since the experts predict a loss, Liberty will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Stadium, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Orange are a big 19 point favorite against the Flames.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 17.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 69
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 90 degrees.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Alabama vs. Duke live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama opens the 2019 college football season
-
Auburn vs. Oregon odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Oregon vs. Auburn game 10,000 times
-
FSU blows lead vs Boise State
Florida State was shutout in the second half in front of its home crowd
-
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game 10,000...
-
Week 1: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Saturday in Week 1 of the 2019 season
-
Alabama vs. Duke prediction, pick
The Crimson Tide will kick off their campaign to take back the crown Saturday in Atlanta