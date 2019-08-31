How to watch Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Liberty (home) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (away)

Last Season Records: Liberty 6-6-0; Syracuse 10-3-0;

What to Know

Liberty is at home on Saturday, but the 19-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Syracuse will face off at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Williams Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Liberty (6-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Syracuse ended up 10-3 last year and capped things off with a win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Liberty was 24th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 30. But Syracuse was even better: they ranked eighth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 38 overall. We'll see if that edge gives Syracuse a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a loss, Liberty will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Stadium, Virginia

Williams Stadium, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 19 point favorite against the Flames.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Orange, as the game opened with the Orange as a 17.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 69

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 90 degrees.