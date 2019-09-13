How to watch LSU vs. Northwestern State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch LSU vs. Northwestern State football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 LSU (home) vs. Northwestern State (away)
Current Records: LSU 2-0-0; Northwestern State 0-2-0
What to Know
LSU will take on Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 51-point (!) margin of victory.
Last Saturday, the Tigers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 45-38 win over Texas. Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow were among the main playmakers for LSU as the former caught 9 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter passed for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State has to be hurting after a devastating 7-33 defeat at the hands of Midwestern State. This makes it the second loss in a row for Northwestern State.
LSU's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Northwestern State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if LSU's success rolls on or if Northwestern State is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 51 point favorite against the Demons.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 51 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
