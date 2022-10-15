Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ North Texas

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-3; North Texas 3-3

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are 1-6 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Texas' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Mean Green didn't have too much trouble with the Florida Atlantic Owls at home two weeks ago as they won 45-28. RB Ikaika Ragsdale and WR Jyaire Shorter were among the main playmakers for North Texas as the former rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 16 carries and the latter snatched three receiving TDs. This was the first time Ragsdale has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-31 victory over the UTEP Miners last week. Louisiana Tech QB Parker McNeil was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 266 yards on 27 attempts.

Louisiana Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. The picks came courtesy of DB Willie Roberts and DB Cecil Singleton Jr..

The Mean Green are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped North Texas to 3-3 and the Bulldogs to 2-3. Allowing an average of 36.33 points per game, North Texas hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last seven games against North Texas.