How to watch North Texas vs. UAB: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

North Texas (home) vs. UAB (away)

Current Records: North Texas 4-7; UAB 8-3

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UAB and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. UAB is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Blazers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 20-14 victory. No one had a big game offensively for UAB, but they got scores from TE Gerrit Prince and RB Lucious Stanley.

Meanwhile, North Texas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to the Rice Owls. QB Mason Fine wasn't much of a difference maker for North Texas; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 163 yards passing.

UAB's win lifted them to 8-3 while North Texas' loss dropped them down to 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mean Green are 11th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Mean Green, the Blazers enter the matchup with only 169.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mean Green.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

North Texas and UAB both have one win in their last two games.