Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ No. 9 Oklahoma State

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Central Michigan 9-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Cowboys ended up 12-2 last season and capped things off with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last year and a win in the Sun Bowl, CMU is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma State was second best in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2021 season with 55. The Chippewas were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked ninth in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 41 overall. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

Oklahoma State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 21-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State and Central Michigan both have one win in their last two games.