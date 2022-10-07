Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 7 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-2; Oklahoma State 4-0

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Red Raiders will be looking to regain their footing.

Texas Tech came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, falling 37-28. Texas Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Xavier White, who caught nine passes for one TD and 120 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that White has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had a touchdown and change to spare in a 36-25 win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 181 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 75 yards.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is now 3-2 while Oklahoma State sits at 4-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Tech comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the nation at 362.4. The Cowboys are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 314.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won five out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.