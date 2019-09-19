How to watch Pittsburgh vs. UCF: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. No. 15 UCF (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-2-0; UCF 3-0-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. They will head out on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh will need to watch out since UCF has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

The Knights brought a two-game winning streak into their contest against Stanford last week; they left with a three-game streak. UCF had enough points to win and then some against Stanford, taking their matchup 45-27. QB Dillon Gabriel did work as he passed for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh and Penn State couldn't quite live up to the 53-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Panthers fell to Penn State 10-17. If the Panthers were hoping to take revenge for the 6-51 defeat against Penn State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

UCF's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Pittsburgh is ninth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 87.30 on average. On the other hand, UCF rank third in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 21 on the season. So the Pittsburgh squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 12 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.