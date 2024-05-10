The Chicago Cubs lost one core contributor to the injured list on Friday but also recalled a different key member of the lineup.

The Cubs have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain. The move is retroactive to May 8, when Swanson last appeared in a game. In a corresponding move, the club activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki from the IL.

Swanson, who's in the second year of a $177 million contract with the Cubs, is batting .209/.285/.341 this season with four home runs in 37 games. He's just 2 for 22 in the month of May. A two-time Gold Glove winner, Swanson adds significant value in the field even when he's not producing at the plate, which has generally been the case this season. While Swanson is out, Nico Hoerner, usually the second baseman, will likely be the primary shortstop, and Nick Madrigal will come off the bench to man second.

As for Suzuki, he hasn't played since April 14 because of an oblique injury. Prior to that, though, he was off to a hot start in 2024. In 15 games thus far, Suzuki has a slash line of .305/.368/.525 with 31 total bases. He figures to continue splitting time between right field and DH, and he'll be an important presence back in the middle of Craig Counsell's lineup.

The Cubs enter their weekend road series against the Pirates with a record of 22-16 and in second place behind the Brewers in the National League Central. Saturday's second game of the series in Pittsburgh will mark the major-league debut of Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.