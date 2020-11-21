Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Current Records: Michigan 1-3; Rutgers 1-3

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at SHI Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The Wolverines were pulverized by the Wisconsin Badgers 49-11 last week. Michigan was down 35-11 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Joe Milton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

Meanwhile, RU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week. RU fell in a 23-20 heartbreaker. Rutgers' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Bo Melton, who caught four passes for two TDs and 140 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Melton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Michigan against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. The Wolverines and the Scarlet Knights are both 0-2 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Big Ten Network

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.