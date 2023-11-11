Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-8, South Carolina 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

South Carolina is 8-0 against Vanderbilt since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SEC East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on South Carolina, who comes in off a win.

South Carolina's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 38-28 victory over Jacksonville State.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Spencer Rattler, who threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.1% of his passes, and Xavier Legette, who picked up 217 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Legette was no stranger to the big play, connecting with a big catch that went for 65 yards. Stone Blanton made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a hard 31-15 fall against Auburn.

South Carolina's win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for Vanderbilt, they have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 2-8 record.

While only South Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be Vanderbilt's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

South Carolina was able to grind out a solid victory over Vanderbilt when the teams last played back in November of 2022, winning 38-27. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Vanderbilt's Ray Davis, who rushed for 167 yards while picking up 8.4 yards per carry, and also caught a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for South Carolina to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 13.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

South Carolina has won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last 8 years.