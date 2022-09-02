Who's Playing

Georgia State @ South Carolina

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. While Georgia State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. USC is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.

The Georgia State sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.