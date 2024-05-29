Auburn running back Brian Battie could face "permanent paralysis" after a fatal shooting in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida, according to court documents obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

Battie was shot during an incident on May 18 that left his 24-year-old brother, Tommie Battie, dead at the scene. Brian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze previously revealed a setback in his recovery, which leaves Battie on a ventilator.

"He's getting better," Freeze told reporters at SEC spring meetings. "[To] honor the family, I don't want to go into too many things, but they appreciate all the prayers, for sure. It's been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day."

The suspect, Darryl Brookins, is in custody after turning himself in to Sarasota County deputies. Brookins was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. Brookins' lawyer claims he was acting in self defense. An affidavit claims there is video evidence of the incident.

Battie transferred to Auburn from South Florida, where he was a consensus All-American kick returner in 2021. He returned kicks for the Tigers in 2023 and ranked fourth in the SEC with a 23.0 yards per kickoff return. Battie also rushed for 227 yards and a touchdown.