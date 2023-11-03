Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-6, Southern Miss 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for UL Monroe and seven for Southern Miss.

The point spread may have favored UL Monroe last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Arkansas State. That's two games in a row now that UL Monroe has lost by exactly ten points.

Blake Murphy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Derek McCormick did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss pushed their score all the way to 38 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 48-38 to App. State.

Southern Miss might have lost, but man, Frank Gore Jr. was a machine: he rushed for 247 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 10.3 yards per carry. Gore Jr.'s longest rush was for an incredible 75 yards.

Even if they lost, Southern Miss' defensive line sure didn't make it easy: App. State's QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jalil Clemons and his 2.5 sacks.

UL Monroe's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. As for Southern Miss, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

UL Monroe came up short against Southern Miss in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 20-10. Can UL Monroe avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UL Monroe.