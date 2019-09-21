How to watch Syracuse vs. W. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Syracuse vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 1-2-0; W. Michigan 2-1-0
What to Know
Syracuse has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome W. Michigan at Carrier Dome at noon on Saturday. If the game is anything like the 55-42 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Syracuse and Clemson, but the 64.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Orange were completely outmatched, falling 41-6 to Clemson. Syracuse was down by 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, W. Michigan was successful in their previous meeting against Georgia State, and they didn't afford Georgia State any payback this time around. The Broncos steamrolled Georgia State 57-10. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-10.
W. Michigan's win lifted them to 2-1 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Orange enter the contest having picked the ball five times, good for third in the the nation. Less enviably, the Broncos are stumbling into the contest with the 14th most penalties in the nation, having accrued 26 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Orange are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Bettors have moved against the Orange slightly, as the game opened with the Orange as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2018 - Syracuse 55 vs. W. Michigan 42
