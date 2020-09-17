Who's Playing

No. 23 Navy @ Tulane

Current Records: Navy 0-1; Tulane 1-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are 1-4 against the Navy Midshipmen since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulane and Navy will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave will be seeking to avenge the 41-38 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 26 of last year.

Tulane had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They had just enough and edged out the South Alabama Jaguars 27-24. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Alabama made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was RB Tyjae Spears, who picked up 105 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

The Green Wave's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Jaguars' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a loss of 45 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DE Cameron Sample and DE Patrick Johnson, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 55-3 blowout to the BYU Cougars last week. Navy was down 48-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Tulane's win lifted them to 1-0 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Green Wave can repeat their recent success or if Navy bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Navy have won four out of their last five games against Tulane.