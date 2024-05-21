Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers made history with a home run in Tropicana Field Monday night against the Rays. It was the top of the fourth inning with a runner on, and Devers appeared to almost accidentally go yard to the opposite field.

That was 104.5 miles per hour off the bat and traveled 382 feet. It looked awkward, but he got all of it and it would've been a home run in 28 of the 30 MLB parks.

All that stuff takes a back seat to the fact that Devers now has hit a home run in six consecutive games. That sets a new Red Sox record, which was previously held by Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1995), and Bobby Dalbec (2020), all of whom went deep in five straight games for the Red Sox.

Should Devers homer again on Tuesday, he'll be joining very exclusive company. The record of eight straight games is held by Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956). Mike Trout (2022), Kendrys Morales (2018), Kevin Mench (2006), Barry Bonds (2004) and Jim Thome (2002) all had seven-game streaks.

In all, Devers now has 10 homers and 23 RBI on the season.