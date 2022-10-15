Who's Playing

No. 7 USC @ No. 20 Utah

Current Records: USC 6-0; Utah 4-2

What to Know

The USC Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

USC didn't have too much trouble with the Washington State Cougars at home on Saturday as they won 30-14. It was another big night for USC's RB Travis Dye, who rushed for one TD and 149 yards on 28 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for USC. K Denis Lynch delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Utes came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 42-32. A silver lining for Utah was the play of QB Cameron Rising, who accumulated 287 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 59 yards.

The Trojans are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

USC's win brought them up to 6-0 while Utah's loss pulled them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC enters the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for first in the nation. Utah is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for third in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won four out of their last seven games against Utah.