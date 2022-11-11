Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ UTSA

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-6; UTSA 7-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.89 points per game. The Bulldogs and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Louisiana Tech was hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Louisiana Tech strolled past Middle Tenn. with points to spare, taking the matchup 40-24. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana Tech was WR Tre Harris, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 157 yards. Harris' performance made up for a slower contest against the FIU Panthers two weeks ago.

Louisiana Tech's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. DB Myles Brooks picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but UTSA ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 44-38 win over the UAB Blazers. The Roadrunners' victory was all the more impressive since UAB was averaging only 18.5 points allowed on the season. UTSA's QB Frank Harris was on fire, passing for four TDs and 285 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 12 points for UTSA. K Jared Sackett delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Louisiana Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 3-6 and the Roadrunners to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana Tech and UTSA clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 18-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won five out of their last seven games against UTSA.